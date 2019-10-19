Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth M. Ellison Sells 125,860 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 125,860 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $2,145,913.00.

LEVI stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,592,606 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,894,000 after buying an additional 1,392,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,405,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $71,115,000 after buying an additional 848,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4,149.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,269,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $68,277,000 after buying an additional 3,193,030 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 317.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,318,981 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,540,000 after buying an additional 1,003,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $17,672,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

