Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.15

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.15 and traded as high as $17.98. Lendlease Group shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 1,586,976 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$16.49 and a 200 day moving average of A$14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.71.

In related news, insider Stephen(Steve) McCann 22,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

