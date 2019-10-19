Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $1.89. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 1,948 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $106.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.28 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 3.33%.

In other Lee Enterprises news, Director William E. Mayer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,035.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 15.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 885,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

