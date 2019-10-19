Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,676 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 164.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 49.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

In other news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,686.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

