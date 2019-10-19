Lantz Financial LLC Invests $212,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.57. 11,362,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,027,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

