Lantz Financial LLC Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,424,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,283,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,219,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,029,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,766,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 567,548 shares of company stock valued at $40,703,240. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

