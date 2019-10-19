Lantz Financial LLC Has $386,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.61. 641,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $170.42.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

