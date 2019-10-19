Lantz Financial LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $193.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $198.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.74.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8583 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

