Lantz Financial LLC Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $65,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.24. 255,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,562. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.22. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $53.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $279,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

