Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Target by 309.7% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,089.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,946,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $113.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.87.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

