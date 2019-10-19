Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 14,603 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 444,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.51. 378,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,031. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $54.19.

