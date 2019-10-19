Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 49.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 36.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 106,606 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $36.17. 6,302,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,747,010. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $732,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

