Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty comprises about 1.4% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 35.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 244,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63,659 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 117,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 12.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the second quarter valued at $3,893,000.

NYSE:RQI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 185,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.1%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

