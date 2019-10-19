Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.55.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.57. 3,817,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.