Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 328,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRG opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $269,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

