Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 600 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.18% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 265.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 167.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EQL opened at $75.54 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $60.11 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.

