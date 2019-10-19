Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 80.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $76,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,262 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,126.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $52,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,543.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,037 shares of company stock valued at $668,230. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Godaddy stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.21, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Godaddy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

