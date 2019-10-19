Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,929 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.