Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 6,110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,272.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

In related news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $150,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $48,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $158,226.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,371 shares of company stock valued at $549,865 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.58. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

