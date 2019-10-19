Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,785,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,527,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,503,000 after purchasing an additional 69,935 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,828,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Raymond James by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,170,000 after purchasing an additional 175,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,200 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $91,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $1,238,264.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $82.69 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

