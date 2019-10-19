Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a positive rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $14.46. 93,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,821. The company has a current ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $653.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.58. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 599.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 36.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 370,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

