Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $65.24 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Komodo has a market cap of $65.24 million and $1.53 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00006984 BTC on major exchanges including BarterDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00448836 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00093857 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00048168 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003162 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000470 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 116,460,767 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, BarterDEX, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.