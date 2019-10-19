Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) & Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Head to Head Survey

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 18.67% 16.78% 5.71% Donegal Group 1.75% 0.39% 0.09%

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Donegal Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $222.11 million 10.29 $33.79 million $1.79 59.72 Donegal Group $771.83 million 0.53 -$32.76 million ($1.00) -14.42

Kinsale Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Donegal Group. Donegal Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group pays out -58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Donegal Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Donegal Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $98.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.70%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Donegal Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.