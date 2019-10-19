Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 7,128,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,506,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of -0.14. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.97 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 8,141.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,884,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,222,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,448 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,499.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,800 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,306,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,111,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 955,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

