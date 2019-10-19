KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issues Earnings Results

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.74.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.