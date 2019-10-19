KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an average rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.74.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,968,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,874. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 156,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

