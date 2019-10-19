KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

KZMYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get KAZ MINL PLC/ADR alerts:

KZMYY opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

See Also: Quick Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.