KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,883 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of KAR Auction Services worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,664,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,914 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,648,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,978,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,458,000 after purchasing an additional 290,995 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,974,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,356,000 after purchasing an additional 712,743 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 44.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,416,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KAR shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

