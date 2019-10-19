Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 96.96% and a negative net margin of 3,974.23%.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kadmon by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kadmon by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kadmon by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KDMN opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $377.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

