Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.08

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.08 and traded as high as $3.09. Just Energy Group shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 168,873 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JE. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC raised shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $468.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$670.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$947.10 million. Research analysts expect that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

