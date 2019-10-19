JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $120.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,320,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,965. The company has a market capitalization of $384.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $121.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

