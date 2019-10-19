JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $699,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 714,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $27.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.