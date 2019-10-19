Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNCE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $470,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 84,557 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $321,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

