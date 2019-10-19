Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “J&J beat earnings and sales estimates in Q3 and raised the guidance for 2019. J&J is witnessing significant generic/biosimilar headwinds in the Pharma unit in 2019. However, J&J’s Pharma unit is performing above-market levels supported by contribution from new drugs like Tremfya and successful label expansion of cancer drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and immunology drug, Stelara. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. It has already gained FDA approval for two new drugs in 2019, Balversa and Spravato. J&J’s shares have outperformed the industry this year. Headwinds like biosimilar/generic competition and pricing pressure remain. J&J faces numerous lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its products. These are also an overhang on the stock.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

Shares of JNJ traded down $8.47 on Thursday, hitting $127.70. 25,279,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,754,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $73,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

