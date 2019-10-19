Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONE Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OGS. ValuEngine downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

NYSE OGS opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.38. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.