James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $501.42

James Halstead PLC (LON:JHD) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $501.42 and traded as low as $506.00. James Halstead shares last traded at $518.00, with a volume of 12,599 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 504.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 502.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46.

Get James Halstead alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. James Halstead’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and distributes flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and internationally. It provides its products primarily under the Polyflor, Objectflor, and Expona brands. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.