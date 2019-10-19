Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.48. The company had a trading volume of 252,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $155.53.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.51%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

