Iungo (ING) Trading Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Iungo token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. Iungo has a total market cap of $86,350.00 and $2,160.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iungo has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iungo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00043093 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.34 or 0.06091374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001150 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00042176 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo (ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iungo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iungo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.