iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 832,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,717 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $117,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,422,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $148.54.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1892 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

