iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.0% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $161.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day moving average is $157.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

