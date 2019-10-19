iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Decreased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 3.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,466,000. Filament LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $165.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $168.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.24.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

