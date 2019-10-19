iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,070,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,976,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,712,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,548,000 after purchasing an additional 61,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

