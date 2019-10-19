iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LQDI stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84.

