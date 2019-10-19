iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $35,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

BATS:MTUM opened at $118.26 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.61.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

