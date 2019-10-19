iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,980 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 4.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $92,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,108,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after acquiring an additional 72,298 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $64.08 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2869 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

