iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company.

NYSEARCA:ALT opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 million.

In other iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust news, CEO Vipin K. Garg purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,907 shares in the company, valued at $720,104.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

