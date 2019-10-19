iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.8% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 739.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 25,175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.32. 788,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,128. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $198.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.74.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.8583 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

