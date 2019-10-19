iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stake Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 51,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

