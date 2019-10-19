Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Down to $57.62

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.24, but opened at $57.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $56.37, with a volume of 42,469 shares trading hands.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 194,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

