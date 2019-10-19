Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ion Geophysical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

IO opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. Ion Geophysical has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $17.46.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,207.78% and a negative net margin of 28.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 168,518 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 55,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

